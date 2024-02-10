Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFX opened at $249.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.