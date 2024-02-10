Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $855.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $812.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.33. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

