Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rallybio Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rallybio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLYB. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Rallybio stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 722,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 35.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

