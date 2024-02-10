Ernest Scott Santi Sells 50,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ernest Scott Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $255.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.70 and its 200 day moving average is $244.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

