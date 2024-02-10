Evexia Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evexia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $420.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.