F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $204.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.45.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,048. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

