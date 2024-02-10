Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $298.21

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.21 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 280.50 ($3.52). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.56), with a volume of 8,144 shares trading hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.19 and a beta of -0.07.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

(Get Free Report)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.