Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,031.69

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,031.69 ($12.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.79), with a volume of 148,315 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.42) to GBX 1,380 ($17.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,316 ($16.50).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 1.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.21) per share, with a total value of £438,300 ($549,454.68). 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fevertree Drinks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.