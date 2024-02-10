Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,031.69

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,031.69 ($12.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.79), with a volume of 148,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.42) to GBX 1,380 ($17.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,316 ($16.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,127.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.21) per share, with a total value of £438,300 ($549,454.68). 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

