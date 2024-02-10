Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,827 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 18.13% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $133,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

FCOM stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $898.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

