Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,964,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after buying an additional 558,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.