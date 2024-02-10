First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $50.59, but opened at $52.99. First Industrial Realty Trust shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 154,424 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

