First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.72

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 7280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

