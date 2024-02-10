Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $157.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

