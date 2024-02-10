Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

FLNC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,508,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.