Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.