Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,697 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

