Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $80.14 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

