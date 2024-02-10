Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULCC. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

