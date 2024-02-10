FY2025 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Issued By DA Davidson

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $153.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

