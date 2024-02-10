G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIII. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

GIII stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.43. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

