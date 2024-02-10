Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $286.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

