Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $768,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 1.7 %

AON stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.93.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

