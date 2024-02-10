Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in RB Global by 45.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 161.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 33.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Up 1.0 %

RBA stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

