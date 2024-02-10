Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,975 shares of company stock worth $10,474,398 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

