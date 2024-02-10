Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $2,709,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 198,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

