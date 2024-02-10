Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

