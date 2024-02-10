Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brink’s by 904.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

