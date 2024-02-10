Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,155 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $63,805,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Get Our Latest Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.