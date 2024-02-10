Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE H opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.