Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,144.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,140.73%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.59 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

