Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 6,013 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $240.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

