Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

