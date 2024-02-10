Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

