Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 63.4% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $247.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day moving average is $217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $249.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.