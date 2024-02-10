Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

CZR stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

