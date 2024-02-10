Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of VEON worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in VEON by 45.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,031,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 323,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $22.26 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 37.89%.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

