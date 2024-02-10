Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth about $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth about $133,000.
PHINIA Stock Performance
PHIN stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
PHINIA Announces Dividend
PHINIA Profile
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
