Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,300 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.25% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 278,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OFIX shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.