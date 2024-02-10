Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 8,445 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 329.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,425,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,852,000 after acquiring an additional 74,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

