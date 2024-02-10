Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 98,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.87% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BGFV opened at $5.24 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.