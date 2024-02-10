Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $418,653,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $150,498,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRH by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.