Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 809,510 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.