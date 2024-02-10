Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,101,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $249.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chubb

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

