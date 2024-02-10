Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.16 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $722,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Terex by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Terex Stock Down 8.5 %

TEX stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.