Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Mativ worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MATV stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $654.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.20 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

