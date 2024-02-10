Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $930,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hess were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Hess by 24.9% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess Trading Down 2.9 %

HES opened at $142.07 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

