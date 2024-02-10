Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $994,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mattel were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

