Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.32% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 917,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 816,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $421.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

