Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 20,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 270.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

