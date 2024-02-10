Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 6.5 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

